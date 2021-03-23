Spike in COVID cases in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials in Tompkins County are warning of a recent rise in COVID cases and the discovery of new variants.

On March 2, Tompkins County reported 76 active cases. As of Monday, that number is up to 150. Many of those cases can be traced back to travel and social gatherings.

The health department has also identified concerning new variants among those positive cases, which include the UK variant, the New York City variant, and the Southern California variant.

While vaccine rollout continues, health leaders say testing remains a critical step in stopping the spread.

“As we reopen and we start to see more and more opportunities to get together, as more and more people are being vaccinated, it’s really important to just keep our eye to the disease numbers in our community and if we see increases, to react, and we have to communicate that to our community and offer that we need them to still follow the basic guidance,” said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.

On the vaccine front, Kruppa says the county is doing well. He says close to 30% of the population has at least received the first dose or are fully vaccinated.