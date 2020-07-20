Spike of coronavirus cases causing a backlog in tests locally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While New York is no longer a hotspot for COVID-19, people hoping to get quick test results are in some cases having to wait more than a week to get their results back. Despite those delays, the Syracuse Community Health Center and Onondaga County are still encouraging to come by Monday through Saturday.

The center is averaging about 1,500 to 1,800 tests a day, but those delays aren’t because of the amount locally. Back in March, the health center on South Salina Street was getting results back within 24 and 48 hours. According to their Chief Operating Officer, it’s because the two national labs that are being used, Quest and Aegis, are now handling the spikes in other states like Arizona and Texas. Mandated essential worker testing has also increased the demand for tests.

“It has been a huge concern of ours, as well as our neighbors and colleagues here in our community and our goal, obviously, is to work with labs that can provide a quality service and a speedy turnaround and so this has been frustrating on all fronts,” said Derrick Murry, Chief Operating Officers of the Syracuse Community Health Center.

