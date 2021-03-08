Spots still available at Wayne County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will be holding to vaccination clinics this week. One will be held on Tuesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the second will be held Wednesday, March 10 fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the Lyons Community Center.

Both clinics are for the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and you must register at the Wayne County Public Health website.

  1. Bring proof of Wayne County Residency in the form of a driver’s license or a bill with their
    home address.
  2. Bring your insurance card and your pre-registration ticket. You will not be billed but we will
    bill an administration fee to your insurance.
  3. Stay in your car until your appointment time.
  4. Bring assisted equipment if needed, such as a walker with a seat.
  5. Wear a mask at all times, stay 6 feet apart, and do not attend the clinic if you are not feeling
    well.
  6. Dress appropriately for receiving the vaccine, which will be given in your upper arm.
  7. If you recently traveled and need to quarantine you should not attend the clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area