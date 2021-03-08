Spots still available at Wayne County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will be holding to vaccination clinics this week. One will be held on Tuesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the second will be held Wednesday, March 10 fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the Lyons Community Center.

Both clinics are for the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and you must register at the Wayne County Public Health website.