Spots still available at Wayne County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will be holding to vaccination clinics this week. One will be held on Tuesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the second will be held Wednesday, March 10 fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the Lyons Community Center.
Both clinics are for the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and you must register at the Wayne County Public Health website.
- Bring proof of Wayne County Residency in the form of a driver’s license or a bill with their
home address.
- Bring your insurance card and your pre-registration ticket. You will not be billed but we will
bill an administration fee to your insurance.
- Stay in your car until your appointment time.
- Bring assisted equipment if needed, such as a walker with a seat.
- Wear a mask at all times, stay 6 feet apart, and do not attend the clinic if you are not feeling
well.
- Dress appropriately for receiving the vaccine, which will be given in your upper arm.
- If you recently traveled and need to quarantine you should not attend the clinic.