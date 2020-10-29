St. Joseph’s Health Hospital will pause visitation starting on Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital will pause visitation starting on Friday, Oct. 30.

The following things are considered exceptions:

  • Mother/Baby Unit
  • End of Life Care
  • Pediatric Patients
  • Emergency Department
  • Discharges
  • Patients for whom a support person is essential

For those exceptions, only one visitors is allowed at a time and must be:

  • 18-years-old or older
  • Immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
  • Cleared through St. Joseph’s Health screening process

Everyone who enters should do the following:

  • Be screened upon entering
  • Wear a hospital-issued mask at all times, even when first arriving
  • Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Use a tissue to cover any coughs and sneezes
  • If at risk for illness or have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected