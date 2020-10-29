SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital will pause visitation starting on Friday, Oct. 30.
The following things are considered exceptions:
- Mother/Baby Unit
- End of Life Care
- Pediatric Patients
- Emergency Department
- Discharges
- Patients for whom a support person is essential
For those exceptions, only one visitors is allowed at a time and must be:
- 18-years-old or older
- Immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
- Cleared through St. Joseph’s Health screening process
Everyone who enters should do the following:
- Be screened upon entering
- Wear a hospital-issued mask at all times, even when first arriving
- Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Maintain social distancing
- Use a tissue to cover any coughs and sneezes
- If at risk for illness or have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home
