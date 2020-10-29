SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital will pause visitation starting on Friday, Oct. 30.

The following things are considered exceptions:

Mother/Baby Unit

End of Life Care

Pediatric Patients

Emergency Department

Discharges

Patients for whom a support person is essential

For those exceptions, only one visitors is allowed at a time and must be:

18-years-old or older

Immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

Cleared through St. Joseph’s Health screening process

Everyone who enters should do the following: