St. Joseph’s Hospital ready to open up fully, waiting on New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Hospital CEO says his building is ready to be back at full capacity, but it must wait on approval from New York State.

St. Joseph’s Hospital President and CEO Leslie Paul Luke spoke at the Onondaga County daily briefing on Monday.

“We are ready to start elective surgeries as soon as we are allowed to,” he said. “We have more than sufficient staff as well as equipment and supplies to do that.”

Ten days ago, St. Joseph’s furloughed 500 people because the hospital isn’t running at full capacity with elective surgeries and other procedures on hold.

About 20 percent of those furloughed have been redeployed to other hospitals across the trinity health system, according to a spokesperson.

Many of the furloughed employees are from surgery areas, so being able to restart electives would get them back to work.

Luke says the hospital could have 700 beds available if a surge did happen in Central New York. He is hoping to get more guidance from New York State on Tuesday about getting back to full strength.

