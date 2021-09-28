St. Joseph’s Hospital suspends 122 employees who failed to get vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Over 120 employees of St. Joseph’s Hospital were given letters of suspension Tuesday after failing to meet the state’s requirement they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital says last-minute shots and last-minute proof of previous shots surged the staff’s participation rate to almost 97%.

The 122 people put on suspension have until October 8 to change their minds and return to work if they get shots.

Crouse Hospital got to a rate of 94% by Tuesday. A spokesperson says seven people decided to leave the facility.

Central New York’s largest employer, Upstate University Hospital, did not release vaccine data on Tuesday. A spokesperson said the administration was still reviewing the numbers.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo enacted a vaccine mandate for all hospital workers, including hospitals and nursing home staffs. Governor Kathy Hochul stood by the deadline.

To fill staffing shortages caused by the suspensions, Governor Hochul has signed an executive order allowing medical professionals licensed out-of-state and out-of-country to practice in New York. The order also makes available the New York National Guard.

A spokesperson for the National Guard tells NewsChannel 9 that its use is only an option and has not yet been assigned.