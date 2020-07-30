Startling statistic: COVID-19 deaths across the US pass City of Syracuse’s total population

Coronavirus
Posted:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues its efforts to contain coronavirus,  there were still five New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. State hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March, but deaths and case numbers are surging nationwide.

Approximately 142,000 people in U.S. nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19. To put that in perspective, that’s almost exactly the number of people in the City of Syracuse. Also, the country has seen more than 150,000 deaths, which is about 8,000 more than the entire population of Syracuse.

