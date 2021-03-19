State announces partnership with commercial landlords to expand COVID testing

A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida in July. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York state officials announced an agreement with 21 commercial landlords across the state to help facilitate more COVID-19 testing.

Called the New York Forward COVID-Safe Offices partnership, the commercial landlords will make space available in their buildings and facilitate access to testing services for tenants interested in conducting regular diagnostic testing of their employees.

In the Syracuse area Sutton Real Estate, VIP Structures, and JF Real Estate have agreed to take part in the program.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, New York has always said that our recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy – it has to be both – and with this partnership, we are demonstrating just how effectively we can accomplish our goals,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “This new partnership with major commercial real estate companies is the next step in reinvigorating our urban cores and commercial offices, supporting state and regional economies. Improved access to testing will further drive New York State’s economic recovery by encouraging employers and employees to safely return to work using science and data to guide their decisions.”