State, area unemployment rate is down, but still above last year’s boom times

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Labor Department released regional and county unemployment rates for September on Tuesday.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was below 10% in September, down from 12.5% in August, but more than double the rate a year ago.

The statewide numbers are skewed by New York City, which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic when it came to the U.S., and because of its population density has been slower to reopen compared to the rest of the state.

The jobless rate in places like Syracuse, and other regions upstate is much better, though still above the unemployment rate a year ago.

You can see a breakdown of September unemployment rates by county, here.

