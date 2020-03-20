1  of  2
State assessment tests suspended for the rest of the school year

Coronavirus
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the suspension of elementary and intermediate level assessment tests for 2020 across New York.

In a news release Friday, the New York State Board of Regents said, “It is most important that during the time of closure, schools are able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs, as they have been doing, and not be concerned about State assessments.”

The department has applied for appropriate federal waivers for testing and reporting requirements.

The following tests are canceled:

  • New York State Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Test
  • New York State Grades 3-8 Mathematics Test
  • New York State Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test
  • New York State Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test
  • New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12
  • New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement, “This is not the time to create more stress for our kids, which is why we called on the federal government to take exactly this action on behalf of our students, educators and our schools. This decision rightly allows the school community to put our focus where it should be: On staying safe and healthy, rather than on preparing for tests at a time of significant disruption.”

