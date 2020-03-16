State DMVs to move to appointment only

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The 27 state-run Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Offices will move to appointment only.
It is to limit person-to-person contact to stop the spread of coronavirus.
At @NYGovCuomo‘s direction, DMV will move to Appointment (reservation) Only in our 27 state-run offices to limit person-to-person contact and reduce density in response to the evolving #Coronavirus situation.— NYS DMV (@nysdmv) March 15, 2020
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fulton, Oswego YMCAs to expand child care services during coronavirus pandemic while closing all other services
- WATCH: City of Cortland officials discuss city’s coronavirus preparations
- News on the Go: 3/16/20
- Cool Schools: 3/16/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 3/16/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App