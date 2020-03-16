State DMVs to move to appointment only

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The 27 state-run Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Offices will move to appointment only.

It is to limit person-to-person contact to stop the spread of coronavirus.

At @NYGovCuomo‘s direction, DMV will move to Appointment (reservation) Only in our 27 state-run offices to limit person-to-person contact and reduce density in response to the evolving #Coronavirus situation. — NYS DMV (@nysdmv) March 15, 2020

