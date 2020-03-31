State doctors group asks for a ban on cigarettes amid coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state doctors group has asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to ban the sale of tobacco and vaping products during the coronavirus pandemic.
New York State Academy of Family Physicians cites a recent study that suggests patients who use tobacco are 14 times more likely to need extensive treatment and hospitalization than those who don’t.
Governor Cuomo has not commented on the ban to date.
You can read the NYSAFP’s full statement here.
