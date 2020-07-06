State Fair Director: NYS Fair ‘just wasn’t feasible’

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — State Fair Director Troy Waffner and his team have been working to expand the 2020 state fair from a 13-day event to an 18-day end of summer party.

But Monday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who decided he wanted an 18-day fair, announced that, due to COVID-19, the fair would be canceled for 2020.

Fair Director Troy Waffner has been in contact with the governor’s office looking at ways a state fair could still be held on a smaller scale, while still giving fairgoers the experience they could only get inside the fairgrounds.

But Waffner said it just wasn’t feasible.

It’s an event that a lot of people look forward too and provides a huge economic boost to the region.

But ultimately, Waffner, said the decision was one of safety.

“What we don’t want is the New York State Fair to become a spike in COVID-19 And the governor understood that we can’t draw 1.3 million people together and this year with 18 days would have been 1.5, 1.6, 1.7 million people together and safely have a fair that may not cause the spike in infection rates,” said Waffner.

The fair director says the fair staff will go ahead and begin planning next year’s 18-day event.

