State Fair director shares personal cell phone number to help people with vaccine appointments

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Fair Director Troy Waffner is sharing his personal cell phone number to anyone who wants to call with a question about booking a vaccine appointment at the State Fairgrounds: 315-415-6985.

Waffner says he’s not crazy. He says he’s shared it with thousands of people over his years running the New York State Fair.

He’s gone a step further this time, plastering his digits on posters in the Expo Center.

He wants to help people book appointments for their second dose, if, for some reason, they don’t or aren’t aware of it. Sometimes, he knows people just want to confirm it with a real person.

While he thinks the vaccine clinic is lifesaving, he says the planning and execution aren’t different from putting on his 18-day summertime extravaganza.

Waffner shares what he tells his employees: It all comes down to customer service and making people feel comfortable.

If they don’t, they have his number: 315-415-6985.