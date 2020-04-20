State removes a roadblock to self-employed trying to file for unemployment benefits

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) Self -employed, independent contractors and others who are now eligible for unemployment benefits got some good news Monday.

The New York State Labor Department introduced what it called a new streamlined application process for those seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The department has dropped the process that these workers fill out a standard application for unemployment benefits, and then be rejected, before they could apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from a number of viewers who say they have waited for a month and are still awaiting a decision from the state.

A spokesperson for the department says those who have already applied will not have to reapply under the new system.

State officials said the process was delayed because of federal requirements that those seeking benefits under this program were rejected under traditional unemployment.

But federal labor officials said states were told not to make applicants apply for traditional assistance first.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said the Labor Department brought in 3,000 people to handle a backlog of 275,000 applications, which have now been reduced to just 4,300.

Here is who the Labor Department says is eligible for the PUA:

Self-employed New Yorkers;

Independent contractors;

New Yorkers who worked for an app-based company (i.e. “gig workers”)

Farmers;

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have COVD-19 symptoms and are seeking a diagnosis;

Those living with a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Those providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;

A primary caregiver for a child unable to attend school or another facility due to COVID-19;

Those unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine or because they have been advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19;

Those scheduled to commence new employment that cannot reach their workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those who became a major breadwinner because the head of their household died from COVID-19;

Those who quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those whose place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those with insufficient work history and affected by COVID-19; and

New Yorkers otherwise not qualified for regular or extended UI benefits and affected by COVID-19

Here is a link to the application.

Here is a link to the FAQ’s about the PUA.

