State sales tax collections continue COVID-19 induced slide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York slowly reopens for business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is still feeling the economic fallout from business closings from mid-March until early June.

State comptroller Tom DiNapoli reports counties collected $918 million in May. That’s down $437 million or 32.3 % from the same period in 2019.

In a breakdown by regions, counties and cities, Di Napoli reported Central New York collected $12.5 million less in May of this year, or 29.3 % less than May of 2019.

You can see the comptroller’s report here.

