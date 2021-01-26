State unveils phone number to report vaccination abuse, fraud

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the vaccination rollout continues, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning of scams. The state has launched a new hotline to report vaccination abuse or fraud. 

Cuomo said if these offers sound too good to be true, they are.  It’s always a red flag if someone promises you the vaccine in exchange for payment. 

You can now call (833) VAX-SCAM to file a report.

