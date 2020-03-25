Staten Island Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon has announced that an employee at its Staten Island Fulfillment Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The last day that the individual worked at the center was March 11.
Other positive cases have been reported at Amazon facilities in seven other states.
The retail giant temporarily closed some sites but is largely refraining from mass closures.
