State’s positive COVID-19 percentage just over 3%

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but must all continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 282,449
  • Total Positive – 8,507
  • Percent Positive – 3.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,603 (+3)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 611
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 913 (-18)  
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 558 (-25)
  • Total Discharges – 159,303 (+555)
  • Deaths – 49
  • Total Deaths – 40,190

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1120.01%32%
Central New York400.01%32%
Finger Lakes1430.01%41%
Long Island8010.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5580.02%43%
Mohawk Valley480.01%39%
New York City2,6370.03%31%
North Country160.00%57%
Southern Tier780.01%49%
Western New York1700.01%39%
Statewide4,6030.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23819720%
Central New York26217132%
Finger Lakes39722640%
Long Island84365422%
Mid-Hudson67940741%
Mohawk Valley977125%
New York City2,5882,04422%
North Country593451%
Southern Tier1267144%
Western New York54532543%
Statewide5,8344,20029%

Thursday, 282,449 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.13%2.18%2.24%
Central New York0.93%0.91%0.97%
Finger Lakes1.86%1.89%1.93%
Long Island4.38%4.41%4.34%
Mid-Hudson4.76%4.74%4.82%
Mohawk Valley1.84%1.73%1.79%
New York City4.14%4.18%4.18%
North Country1.44%1.31%1.29%
Southern Tier0.64%0.64%0.68%
Western New York2.51%2.78%2.78%
Statewide3.34%3.37%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.51%4.69%4.75%
Brooklyn4.33%4.39%4.51%
Manhattan2.60%2.86%2.92%
Queens4.81%5.03%5.02%
Staten Island4.75%4.84%5.03%

Of the 1,818,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,27662
Allegany3,0005
Broome16,34146
Cattaraugus4,71213
Cayuga5,56811
Chautauqua7,81725
Chemung6,74035
Chenango2,72323
Clinton4,07716
Columbia3,6329
Cortland3,3729
Delaware1,84612
Dutchess25,400118
Erie71,849410
Essex1,4222
Franklin2,2733
Fulton3,70020
Genesee4,72314
Greene2,90610
Hamilton2920
Herkimer4,7358
Jefferson5,1618
Lewis2,25715
Livingston3,7648
Madison4,04718
Monroe55,854180
Montgomery3,50131
Nassau164,481696
Niagara16,23953
NYC811,8664,393
Oneida20,64137
Onondaga33,87974
Ontario6,23323
Orange42,067242
Orleans2,5678
Oswego6,50723
Otsego2,81528
Putnam9,27860
Rensselaer9,82447
Rockland42,741185
Saratoga13,10167
Schenectady11,64256
Schoharie1,3848
Schuyler9104
Seneca1,7702
St. Lawrence5,87611
Steuben5,83118
Suffolk178,813736
Sullivan5,37034
Tioga3,06611
Tompkins3,80730
Ulster11,59163
Warren3,11617
Washington2,5908
Wayne4,75614
Westchester117,509441
Wyoming3,0376
Yates1,0491

Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx6
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings9
Manhattan4
Monroe1
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Queens15
Richmond3
Schenectady1
Suffolk4
Tioga1
Westchester1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area