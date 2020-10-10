Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, positive rate remains around 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state are on the rise, but the state’s infection rate remains steady around one percent.

According to the New York State Health Department, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate, including testing from the “red zones”, was 1.07% from the test results reported on Friday.

Without the red zone data, the state’s positive was only 0.96% on Friday.

The red zones are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties. The COVID-19 positive rate from the red zones on Friday was 4.95%. Throughout the week, the positive rate from the red zones was averaging about 6.17%. So, Friday’s data could be a sign that the state is finally limiting the spread within these hot spots.

The concerning number across the state is the number of hospitalizations. For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw an increase with 826 people now in the hospital battling COVID-19.

In Central New York, 22 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and that number has remained relatively consistent during the past week.

Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday.

Complete date provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)

– 826 (+47) Patients Newly Admitted – 142

– 142 Hospital Counties – 39

– 39 Number ICU – 179 (+11)

– 179 (+11) Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)

– 81 (+3) Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)

– 77,514 (+82) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 25,569

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.4% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 1.3% 0.8% 0.7% Long Island 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.2% 2.1% 1.5% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% New York City 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.7% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.0% 1.1% Western New York 1.4% 1.3% 1.4%

Since the pandemic began, 473,143 people in New York State have contracted COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,280 12 Allegany 144 3 Broome 2,400 86 Cattaraugus 355 12 Cayuga 241 1 Chautauqua 682 14 Chemung 929 41 Chenango 271 3 Clinton 178 0 Columbia 617 2 Cortland 293 16 Delaware 146 2 Dutchess 5,245 12 Erie 12,055 57 Essex 178 1 Franklin 71 0 Fulton 352 0 Genesee 358 0 Greene 379 2 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 358 3 Jefferson 181 1 Lewis 55 1 Livingston 219 0 Madison 509 0 Monroe 6,387 38 Montgomery 245 1 Nassau 47,841 105 Niagara 1,882 10 NYC 249,895 575 Oneida 2,529 17 Onondaga 4,747 54 Ontario 512 1 Orange 12,798 50 Orleans 344 1 Oswego 547 5 Otsego 359 2 Putnam 1,675 2 Rensselaer 970 6 Rockland 16,690 91 Saratoga 1,141 2 Schenectady 1,451 6 Schoharie 93 3 Schuyler 66 0 Seneca 115 1 St. Lawrence 344 2 Steuben 660 28 Suffolk 47,357 72 Sullivan 1,645 2 Tioga 333 14 Tompkins 476 3 Ulster 2,355 6 Warren 429 0 Washington 317 0 Wayne 361 4 Westchester 38,847 76 Wyoming 150 0 Yates 71 1

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.