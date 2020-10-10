Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, positive rate remains around 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state are on the rise, but the state’s infection rate remains steady around one percent.
According to the New York State Health Department, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate, including testing from the “red zones”, was 1.07% from the test results reported on Friday.
Without the red zone data, the state’s positive was only 0.96% on Friday.
The red zones are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties. The COVID-19 positive rate from the red zones on Friday was 4.95%. Throughout the week, the positive rate from the red zones was averaging about 6.17%. So, Friday’s data could be a sign that the state is finally limiting the spread within these hot spots.
The concerning number across the state is the number of hospitalizations. For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw an increase with 826 people now in the hospital battling COVID-19.
In Central New York, 22 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and that number has remained relatively consistent during the past week.
Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday.
Complete date provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Hospital Counties – 39
- Number ICU – 179 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 25,569
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|1.3%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.2%
|2.1%
|1.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.3%
|1.4%
Since the pandemic began, 473,143 people in New York State have contracted COVID-19.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,280
|12
|Allegany
|144
|3
|Broome
|2,400
|86
|Cattaraugus
|355
|12
|Cayuga
|241
|1
|Chautauqua
|682
|14
|Chemung
|929
|41
|Chenango
|271
|3
|Clinton
|178
|0
|Columbia
|617
|2
|Cortland
|293
|16
|Delaware
|146
|2
|Dutchess
|5,245
|12
|Erie
|12,055
|57
|Essex
|178
|1
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Fulton
|352
|0
|Genesee
|358
|0
|Greene
|379
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|358
|3
|Jefferson
|181
|1
|Lewis
|55
|1
|Livingston
|219
|0
|Madison
|509
|0
|Monroe
|6,387
|38
|Montgomery
|245
|1
|Nassau
|47,841
|105
|Niagara
|1,882
|10
|NYC
|249,895
|575
|Oneida
|2,529
|17
|Onondaga
|4,747
|54
|Ontario
|512
|1
|Orange
|12,798
|50
|Orleans
|344
|1
|Oswego
|547
|5
|Otsego
|359
|2
|Putnam
|1,675
|2
|Rensselaer
|970
|6
|Rockland
|16,690
|91
|Saratoga
|1,141
|2
|Schenectady
|1,451
|6
|Schoharie
|93
|3
|Schuyler
|66
|0
|Seneca
|115
|1
|St. Lawrence
|344
|2
|Steuben
|660
|28
|Suffolk
|47,357
|72
|Sullivan
|1,645
|2
|Tioga
|333
|14
|Tompkins
|476
|3
|Ulster
|2,355
|6
|Warren
|429
|0
|Washington
|317
|0
|Wayne
|361
|4
|Westchester
|38,847
|76
|Wyoming
|150
|0
|Yates
|71
|1
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
