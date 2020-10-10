Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, positive rate remains around 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state are on the rise, but the state’s infection rate remains steady around one percent. 

According to the New York State Health Department, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate, including testing from the “red zones”, was 1.07% from the test results reported on Friday. 

Without the red zone data, the state’s positive was only 0.96% on Friday. 

The red zones are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties. The COVID-19 positive rate from the red zones on Friday was 4.95%. Throughout the week, the positive rate from the red zones was averaging about 6.17%. So, Friday’s data could be a sign that the state is finally limiting the spread within these hot spots. 

The concerning number across the state is the number of hospitalizations. For the sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw an increase with 826 people now in the hospital battling COVID-19.

In Central New York, 22 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and that number has remained relatively consistent during the past week.

Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday.

Complete date provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:

  •      Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)
  •     Patients Newly Admitted – 142
  •     Hospital Counties – 39
  •     Number ICU – 179 (+11)
  •     Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)
  •     Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)
  •     Deaths – 8
  •     Total Deaths – 25,569

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.4%
Central New York1.0%0.9%0.9%
Finger Lakes1.3%0.8%0.7%
Long Island1.0%1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson2.2%2.1%1.5%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.5%0.7%
New York City1.2%1.2%1.1%
North Country0.7%0.3%0.2%
Southern Tier1.3%1.0%1.1%
Western New York1.4%1.3%1.4%

Since the pandemic began, 473,143 people in New York State have contracted COVID-19. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,28012
Allegany1443
Broome2,40086
Cattaraugus35512
Cayuga2411
Chautauqua68214
Chemung92941
Chenango2713
Clinton1780
Columbia6172
Cortland29316
Delaware1462
Dutchess5,24512
Erie12,05557
Essex1781
Franklin710
Fulton3520
Genesee3580
Greene3792
Hamilton150
Herkimer3583
Jefferson1811
Lewis551
Livingston2190
Madison5090
Monroe6,38738
Montgomery2451
Nassau47,841105
Niagara1,88210
NYC249,895575
Oneida2,52917
Onondaga4,74754
Ontario5121
Orange12,79850
Orleans3441
Oswego5475
Otsego3592
Putnam1,6752
Rensselaer9706
Rockland16,69091
Saratoga1,1412
Schenectady1,4516
Schoharie933
Schuyler660
Seneca1151
St. Lawrence3442
Steuben66028
Suffolk47,35772
Sullivan1,6452
Tioga33314
Tompkins4763
Ulster2,3556
Warren4290
Washington3170
Wayne3614
Westchester38,84776
Wyoming1500
Yates711

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

Stay Connected