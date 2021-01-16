Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate at 5.77%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released an update on Saturday morning on how the state is dealing with COVID-19.

To date, there are now 17 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant. The latest case was found in Tompkins County.

“New York is fighting to beat back COVID as we distribute the limited vaccine available as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re deploying all the tools in our toolbox—making sure hospitals have enough capacity and conducting ever-higher numbers of tests—to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible. But our actions as individuals and as communities to stay socially distanced, wear masks and wash our hands are of vital importance, as is the willingness of local governments to enforce the rules. When communities decide to slow the spread, it will slow down. It’s purely a function of our actions.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 277,286

– 277,286 Total Positive – 15,998

– 15,998 Percent Positive – 5.77%

– 5.77% Patient Hospitalization – 8,888 (+80)

– 8,888 (+80) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,144

– 1,144 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,580 (+10)

– 1,580 (+10) Number ICU with Intubation – 983 (+21)

– 983 (+21) Total Discharges – 114,868 (+949)

– 114,868 (+949) Deaths – 157

– 157 Total Deaths – 32,725

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 530 0.05% 25% Central New York 314 0.04% 26% Finger Lakes 773 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,636 0.06% 29% Mid-Hudson 1,023 0.04% 40% Mohawk Valley 294 0.06% 24% New York City 3,415 0.04% 32% North Country 127 0.03% 51% Southern Tier 236 0.04% 41% Western New York 540 0.04% 32% Statewide 8,888 0.05% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 264 218 19% Central New York 262 183 27% Finger Lakes 397 307 23% Long Island 859 700 24% Mid-Hudson 683 453 38% Mohawk Valley 131 83 21% New York City 2,472 1,898 24% North Country 62 44 36% Southern Tier 125 80 36% Western New York 544 352 36% Statewide 5,799 4,318 27%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 8.45% 7.94% 7.87% Central New York 6.74% 6.21% 6.09% Finger Lakes 8.28% 7.63% 7.32% Long Island 8.69% 8.27% 8.06% Mid-Hudson 7.81% 7.67% 7.51% Mohawk Valley 9.18% 8.66% 8.40% New York City 5.83% 5.70% 5.66% North Country 7.69% 7.44% 7.24% Southern Tier 4.33% 4.01% 3.82% Western New York 7.43% 6.93% 6.62% Statewide 6.95% 6.67% 6.54%

Of the 1,219,548 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 15,771 251 Allegany 2,313 27 Broome 10,743 123 Cattaraugus 3,308 55 Cayuga 4,267 70 Chautauqua 5,350 129 Chemung 5,479 57 Chenango 1,680 26 Clinton 2,040 63 Columbia 2,344 45 Cortland 2,587 24 Delaware 983 18 Dutchess 16,115 242 Erie 50,716 489 Essex 952 23 Franklin 1,086 46 Fulton 1,999 67 Genesee 3,566 60 Greene 1,964 35 Hamilton 145 2 Herkimer 3,485 62 Jefferson 3,031 89 Lewis 1,419 31 Livingston 2,605 44 Madison 3,047 62 Monroe 43,226 452 Montgomery 2,123 54 Nassau 111,393 1,409 Niagara 11,664 130 NYC 514,678 6,321 Oneida 16,342 232 Onondaga 26,954 410 Ontario 4,592 64 Orange 28,168 306 Orleans 1,882 31 Oswego 4,762 98 Otsego 1,600 41 Putnam 6,294 91 Rensselaer 6,596 142 Rockland 31,346 285 Saratoga 8,839 186 Schenectady 8,347 164 Schoharie 873 22 Schuyler 699 15 Seneca 1,177 33 St. Lawrence 3,437 117 Steuben 4,496 52 Suffolk 124,384 1,787 Sullivan 3,751 38 Tioga 2,145 21 Tompkins 2,572 44 Ulster 7,448 111 Warren 1,982 54 Washington 1,424 43 Wayne 3,568 41 Westchester 82,933 951 Wyoming 2,075 88 Yates 783 25

On Friday, 157 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: