Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate at 5.77%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released an update on Saturday morning on how the state is dealing with COVID-19.

To date, there are now 17 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant. The latest case was found in Tompkins County.

“New York is fighting to beat back COVID as we distribute the limited vaccine available as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re deploying all the tools in our toolbox—making sure hospitals have enough capacity and conducting ever-higher numbers of tests—to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible. But our actions as individuals and as communities to stay socially distanced, wear masks and wash our hands are of vital importance, as is the willingness of local governments to enforce the rules. When communities decide to slow the spread, it will slow down. It’s purely a function of our actions.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 277,286
  • Total Positive – 15,998
  • Percent Positive – 5.77%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,888 (+80)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,144
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,580 (+10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 983 (+21)
  • Total Discharges – 114,868 (+949)
  • Deaths – 157
  • Total Deaths – 32,725

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region5300.05%25%
Central New York3140.04%26%
Finger Lakes7730.06%33%
Long Island1,6360.06%29%
Mid-Hudson1,0230.04%40%
Mohawk Valley2940.06%24%
New York City3,4150.04%32%
North Country1270.03%51%
Southern Tier2360.04%41%
Western New York5400.04%32%
Statewide8,8880.05%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region26421819%
Central New York26218327%
Finger Lakes39730723%
Long Island85970024%
Mid-Hudson68345338%
Mohawk Valley1318321%
New York City2,4721,89824%
North Country624436%
Southern Tier1258036%
Western New York54435236%
Statewide5,7994,31827%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region8.45%7.94%7.87%
Central New York6.74%6.21%6.09%
Finger Lakes8.28%7.63%7.32%
Long Island8.69%8.27%8.06%
Mid-Hudson7.81%7.67%7.51%
Mohawk Valley9.18%8.66%8.40%
New York City5.83%5.70%5.66%
North Country7.69%7.44%7.24%
Southern Tier4.33%4.01%3.82%
Western New York7.43%6.93%6.62%
Statewide6.95%6.67%6.54%

Of the 1,219,548 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany15,771251
Allegany2,31327
Broome10,743123
Cattaraugus3,30855
Cayuga4,26770
Chautauqua5,350129
Chemung5,47957
Chenango1,68026
Clinton2,04063
Columbia2,34445
Cortland2,58724
Delaware98318
Dutchess16,115242
Erie50,716489
Essex95223
Franklin1,08646
Fulton1,99967
Genesee3,56660
Greene1,96435
Hamilton1452
Herkimer3,48562
Jefferson3,03189
Lewis1,41931
Livingston2,60544
Madison3,04762
Monroe43,226452
Montgomery2,12354
Nassau111,3931,409
Niagara11,664130
NYC514,6786,321
Oneida16,342232
Onondaga26,954410
Ontario4,59264
Orange28,168306
Orleans1,88231
Oswego4,76298
Otsego1,60041
Putnam6,29491
Rensselaer6,596142
Rockland31,346285
Saratoga8,839186
Schenectady8,347164
Schoharie87322
Schuyler69915
Seneca1,17733
St. Lawrence3,437117
Steuben4,49652
Suffolk124,3841,787
Sullivan3,75138
Tioga2,14521
Tompkins2,57244
Ulster7,448111
Warren1,98254
Washington1,42443
Wayne3,56841
Westchester82,933951
Wyoming2,07588
Yates78325

On Friday, 157 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx8
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua3
Chenango1
Clinton3
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess8
Erie11
Genesee4
Greene4
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings16
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe5
Montgomery1
Nassau11
Niagara2
Oneida4
Onondaga3
Ontario2
Orange2
Orleans1
Putnam2
Queens17
Richmond3
Rockland3
Saratoga2
Schenectady2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk15
Ulster3
Warren1
Westchester6

