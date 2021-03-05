Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 5,034, the lowest since December 8, and the statewide COVID-19 positive percentage is just over 3%.

“We’re fighting COVID-19 every day by getting the vaccination rate up and keeping COVID rates down, but we still have a long way to go in this footrace,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine distribution sites are expanding and Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine is going to help substantially, but the number of eligible residents far exceeds the number of shots we get each week, and challenges like new variants and COVID fatigue continue to pose a threat. That’s why it’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that help us combat this virus—washing hands, social distancing and masking up—and why we need to look out for one another throughout this crisis. The numbers are a function of our collective actions, and if we all work together, we can defeat COVID and get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 296,935

– 296,935 Total Positive – 8,956

– 8,956 Percent Positive – 3.02%

– 3.02% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

– 3.16% Patient Hospitalization – 5,034 (-143)

– 5,034 (-143) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -592

– -592 Patients Newly Admitted – 592

– 592 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,030 (-13)

– 1,030 (-13) Number ICU with Intubation – 700 (-12)

– 700 (-12) Total Discharges – 148,923 (+568)

– 148,923 (+568) Deaths – 94

– 94 Total Deaths – 38,891

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 117 0.01% 35% Central New York 52 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 187 0.02% 40% Long Island 853 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 520 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 75 0.02% 39% New York City 2,936 0.03% 31% North Country 51 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 74 0.01% 50% Western New York 169 0.01% 36% Statewide 5,034 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 245 210 19% Central New York 262 175 34% Finger Lakes 397 260 35% Long Island 849 644 24% Mid-Hudson 680 407 40% Mohawk Valley 97 65 30% New York City 2,610 2,022 23% North Country 61 26 55% Southern Tier 126 62 50% Western New York 543 341 40% Statewide 5,870 4,212 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.99% 1.88% 1.92% Central New York 1.00% 0.87% 0.92% Finger Lakes 1.89% 1.75% 1.83% Long Island 4.18% 4.18% 4.21% Mid-Hudson 4.14% 4.12% 4.15% Mohawk Valley 1.78% 1.54% 1.65% New York City 4.02% 3.98% 3.94% North Country 2.77% 2.61% 2.61% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.72% 0.73% Western New York 1.90% 1.85% 1.98% Statewide 3.18% 3.12% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 5.14% 5.14% 5.27% Brooklyn 4.39% 4.32% 4.46% Manhattan 2.55% 2.59% 2.71% Queens 4.26% 4.39% 4.46% Staten Island 4.11% 4.43% 4.72%

Of the 1,666,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,114 84 Allegany 2,919 6 Broome 15,276 107 Cattaraugus 4,474 16 Cayuga 5,421 15 Chautauqua 7,402 23 Chemung 6,468 14 Chenango 2,474 13 Clinton 3,741 37 Columbia 3,434 9 Cortland 3,207 15 Delaware 1,560 17 Dutchess 22,794 116 Erie 66,344 285 Essex 1,360 4 Franklin 2,142 22 Fulton 3,418 29 Genesee 4,459 9 Greene 2,693 11 Hamilton 285 0 Herkimer 4,588 10 Jefferson 4,872 20 Lewis 2,085 5 Livingston 3,589 13 Madison 3,882 13 Monroe 53,167 177 Montgomery 3,232 13 Nassau 151,327 789 Niagara 15,462 58 NYC 731,315 4,856 Oneida 19,866 37 Onondaga 32,681 75 Ontario 5,876 18 Orange 37,847 216 Orleans 2,467 4 Oswego 6,087 27 Otsego 2,431 29 Putnam 8,503 43 Rensselaer 9,160 36 Rockland 39,324 175 Saratoga 12,146 51 Schenectady 10,978 32 Schoharie 1,241 12 Schuyler 871 1 Seneca 1,640 8 St. Lawrence 5,644 22 Steuben 5,562 17 Suffolk 165,289 750 Sullivan 4,845 23 Tioga 2,836 10 Tompkins 3,500 11 Ulster 10,238 32 Warren 2,890 18 Washington 2,380 14 Wayne 4,522 12 Westchester 109,516 478 Wyoming 2,867 14 Yates 1,022 5

Yesterday, 94 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: