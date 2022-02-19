NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Saturday, February 19, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 1.72% – below 2% for the first time since the Omicron variant of concern – since October 23. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 3,050.
Health Officials said, statewide there have been 36 COVID deaths reported since Friday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,412. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Friday are at 2,745 – lowest since November 27, as we continued to see a decline of COVID-19 positive rates and hospitalizations across all regions.
HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities still stands at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Capital Region
|24.48
|22.99
|23.33
|Central New York
|33.93
|33.34
|30.76
|Finger Lakes
|19.42
|18.45
|17.30
|Long Island
|14.96
|14.25
|13.28
|Mid-Hudson
|15.02
|15.36
|15.02
|Mohawk Valley
|28.55
|27.20
|25.99
|New York City
|13.28
|14.39
|13.70
|North Country
|43.92
|40.51
|37.34
|Southern Tier
|33.85
|31.91
|30.40
|Western New York
|19.44
|19.26
|18.10
|Statewide
|17.69
|17.75
|16.89
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Capital Region
|4.42%
|4.22%
|4.26%
|Central New York
|6.15%
|6.37%
|5.88%
|Finger Lakes
|4.51%
|4.25%
|3.97%
|Long Island
|2.81%
|2.66%
|2.50%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.69%
|2.71%
|2.61%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.59%
|4.75%
|4.66%
|New York City
|1.41%
|1.52%
|1.43%
|North Country
|7.50%
|7.53%
|7.12%
|Southern Tier
|4.11%
|3.78%
|3.63%
|Western New York
|5.10%
|4.98%
|4.66%
|Statewide
|2.50%
|2.50%
|2.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Bronx
|1.16%
|1.37%
|1.35%
|Kings
|1.38%
|1.40%
|1.30%
|New York
|1.38%
|1.72%
|1.61%
|Queens
|1.58%
|1.53%
|1.42%
|Richmond
|1.89%
|1.77%
|1.70%
As of Friday, February 18 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|New Positive
|Albany
|74
|Allegany
|14
|Broome
|58
|Cattaraugus
|10
|Cayuga
|20
|Chautauqua
|28
|Chemung
|27
|Chenango
|12
|Clinton
|32
|Columbia
|12
|Cortland
|8
|Delaware
|7
|Dutchess
|39
|Erie
|140
|Essex
|9
|Franklin
|22
|Fulton
|9
|Genesee
|12
|Greene
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|Herkimer
|23
|Jefferson
|31
|Lewis
|8
|Livingston
|12
|Madison
|24
|Monroe
|102
|Montgomery
|24
|Nassau
|165
|Niagara
|27
|NYC
|964
|Oneida
|49
|Onondaga
|120
|Ontario
|24
|Orange
|70
|Orleans
|3
|Oswego
|53
|Otsego
|19
|Putnam
|23
|Rensselaer
|95
|Rockland
|41
|Saratoga
|58
|Schenectady
|39
|Schoharie
|9
|Schuyler
|3
|Seneca
|5
|St. Lawrence
|50
|Steuben
|31
|Suffolk
|143
|Sullivan
|21
|Tioga
|11
|Tompkins
|25
|Ulster
|41
|Warren
|16
|Washington
|11
|Wayne
|17
|Westchester
|140
|Wyoming
|9
|Yates
|7
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|157
|90
|57.3%
|67
|42.7%
|Central New York
|117
|76
|65.0%
|41
|35.0%
|Finger Lakes
|348
|159
|45.7%
|189
|54.3%
|Long Island
|429
|203
|47.3%
|226
|52.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|229
|97
|42.4%
|132
|57.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|59
|41
|69.5%
|18
|30.5%
|New York City
|1,025
|423
|41.3%
|602
|58.7%
|North Country
|70
|34
|48.6%
|36
|51.4%
|Southern Tier
|100
|53
|53.0%
|47
|47.0%
|Western New York
|211
|110
|52.1%
|101
|47.9%
|Statewide
|2,745
|1,286
|46.8%
|1,459
|53.2%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Friday, February 18, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Death Breakdown by county
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|7
|Lewis
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|New York
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|2