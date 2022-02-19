NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Saturday, February 19, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 1.72% – below 2% for the first time since the Omicron variant of concern – since October 23. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 3,050.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 36 COVID deaths reported since Friday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,412. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Friday are at 2,745 – lowest since November 27, as we continued to see a decline of COVID-19 positive rates and hospitalizations across all regions.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities still stands at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Capital Region 24.48 22.99 23.33 Central New York 33.93 33.34 30.76 Finger Lakes 19.42 18.45 17.30 Long Island 14.96 14.25 13.28 Mid-Hudson 15.02 15.36 15.02 Mohawk Valley 28.55 27.20 25.99 New York City 13.28 14.39 13.70 North Country 43.92 40.51 37.34 Southern Tier 33.85 31.91 30.40 Western New York 19.44 19.26 18.10 Statewide 17.69 17.75 16.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Capital Region 4.42% 4.22% 4.26% Central New York 6.15% 6.37% 5.88% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.25% 3.97% Long Island 2.81% 2.66% 2.50% Mid-Hudson 2.69% 2.71% 2.61% Mohawk Valley 4.59% 4.75% 4.66% New York City 1.41% 1.52% 1.43% North Country 7.50% 7.53% 7.12% Southern Tier 4.11% 3.78% 3.63% Western New York 5.10% 4.98% 4.66% Statewide 2.50% 2.50% 2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Bronx 1.16% 1.37% 1.35% Kings 1.38% 1.40% 1.30% New York 1.38% 1.72% 1.61% Queens 1.58% 1.53% 1.42% Richmond 1.89% 1.77% 1.70%

As of Friday, February 18 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County New Positive Albany 74 Allegany 14 Broome 58 Cattaraugus 10 Cayuga 20 Chautauqua 28 Chemung 27 Chenango 12 Clinton 32 Columbia 12 Cortland 8 Delaware 7 Dutchess 39 Erie 140 Essex 9 Franklin 22 Fulton 9 Genesee 12 Greene 2 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 23 Jefferson 31 Lewis 8 Livingston 12 Madison 24 Monroe 102 Montgomery 24 Nassau 165 Niagara 27 NYC 964 Oneida 49 Onondaga 120 Ontario 24 Orange 70 Orleans 3 Oswego 53 Otsego 19 Putnam 23 Rensselaer 95 Rockland 41 Saratoga 58 Schenectady 39 Schoharie 9 Schuyler 3 Seneca 5 St. Lawrence 50 Steuben 31 Suffolk 143 Sullivan 21 Tioga 11 Tompkins 25 Ulster 41 Warren 16 Washington 11 Wayne 17 Westchester 140 Wyoming 9 Yates 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 157 90 57.3% 67 42.7% Central New York 117 76 65.0% 41 35.0% Finger Lakes 348 159 45.7% 189 54.3% Long Island 429 203 47.3% 226 52.7% Mid-Hudson 229 97 42.4% 132 57.6% Mohawk Valley 59 41 69.5% 18 30.5% New York City 1,025 423 41.3% 602 58.7% North Country 70 34 48.6% 36 51.4% Southern Tier 100 53 53.0% 47 47.0% Western New York 211 110 52.1% 101 47.9% Statewide 2,745 1,286 46.8% 1,459 53.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Friday, February 18, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: