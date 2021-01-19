Statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 hovering around 7%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s progress when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, more than 177,000 tests were performed on Monday, putting the state’s positivity rate at just over 7%.

“On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 177,269
  • Total Positive – 12,512
  • Percent Positive – 7.06%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 9,236 (+368)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 922
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,614 (+91)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 1,049 (+52)
  • Total Discharges – 117,052 (+550)
  • Deaths – 167
  • Total Deaths – 33,224

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region5520.05%25%
Central New York3170.04%29%
Finger Lakes7780.06%34%
Long Island1,7010.06%28%
Mid-Hudson1,0610.05%40%
Mohawk Valley3030.06%25%
New York City3,6580.04%31%
North Country1120.03%50%
Southern Tier2480.04%41%
Western New York5060.04%32%
Statewide9,2360.05%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region26220819%
Central New York26216929%
Finger Lakes39731322%
Long Island85267823%
Mid-Hudson68442237%
Mohawk Valley13310324%
New York City2,5241,92223%
North Country634633%
Southern Tier1258237%
Western New York54532737%
NYS TOTAL5,8474,27027%

On Monday, 177,269 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.06% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region7.59%7.45%7.16%
Central New York5.85%5.84%5.80%
Finger Lakes6.96%6.87%6.62%
Long Island7.81%7.84%7.68%
Mid-Hudson7.37%7.25%7.13%
Mohawk Valley8.22%7.78%7.85%
New York City5.69%5.73%5.66%
North Country7.34%7.38%7.49%
Southern Tier3.78%3.71%3.73%
Western New York6.48%6.46%6.55%
Statewide6.45%6.42%6.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx7.25%7.07%7.17%
Brooklyn5.92%5.76%5.69%
Manhattan3.71%3.48%3.37%
Queens6.33%6.14%6.04%
Staten Island6.20%6.11%5.98%

Of the 1,258,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany16,343175
Allegany2,36619
Broome11,108127
Cattaraugus3,40027
Cayuga4,43260
Chautauqua5,60160
Chemung5,60336
Chenango1,7588
Clinton2,18051
Columbia2,49563
Cortland2,64214
Delaware1,0099
Dutchess16,757216
Erie52,228510
Essex9808
Franklin1,14718
Fulton2,11343
Genesee3,66413
Greene2,05833
Hamilton1460
Herkimer3,60342
Jefferson3,21469
Lewis1,49536
Livingston2,70427
Madison3,14941
Monroe44,318311
Montgomery2,23033
Nassau114,9691,157
Niagara12,143210
NYC531,0075,350
Oneida16,811151
Onondaga27,755263
Ontario4,73036
Orange28,848274
Orleans1,91911
Oswego4,91442
Otsego1,67125
Putnam6,52174
Rensselaer6,874102
Rockland31,884216
Saratoga9,267127
Schenectady8,66073
Schoharie8978
Schuyler7162
Seneca1,23214
St. Lawrence3,63083
Steuben4,59535
Suffolk128,5801,293
Sullivan3,84143
Tioga2,20615
Tompkins2,65716
Ulster7,745103
Warren2,06217
Washington1,50229
Wayne3,68842
Westchester85,020600
Wyoming2,17439
Yates82613

Yesterday, 167 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx8
Broome4
Cayuga1
Chautauqua7
Chenango1
Columbia2
Dutchess8
Erie10
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee1
Greene1
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Kings18
Manhattan6
Monroe9
Montgomery1
Nassau12
Niagara3
Oneida7
Onondaga3
Orange1
Orleans1
Oswego3
Queens17
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady3
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk14
Ulster1
Warren2
Wayne1
Westchester9
Wyoming1
Yates1

