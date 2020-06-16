Staying safe as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

(WSYR-TV) — The first weekend of Phase Three is in the books and Central New York enjoyed outdoor seating and limited inside seating at restaurants.

Restrictions with other businesses are easing up as well, but social distancing and mask-wearing is still priority number one.

It took a few extra minutes to get into Marshall’s this past weekend. Its local stores, along with other businesses, opened up, some for the first time and others expanding on previous restrictions.

Now, more people are taking advantage of the changes.

“I am happy it is open,” said Tina Paul from Syracuse, who is happy to be going out to eat again.

Tables allowed both inside and outside means more money spent and more people back to work.

But, how much more is too much?

“We got over 25,000 complaints which is a very interesting phenomenon,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his briefing on Monday. “We have never gotten 25,000 complaints.”

The governor said restaurants need to keep overcrowding off the menu. They also need to be following the guidelines.

“People are concerned,” said Cuomo. “People are scared.”

And many people are skeptical.

“It is kind of nerve wrecking and scary that we are still trying to stay distant from each other,” said Paul. “It is still scary.”

NewsChannel 9 asked Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Stephen Thomas what he thought about so many people being back out in public.

“I just encourage people that the virus is still circulating,” said Thomas. “Be smart with what you do. Take previsions and be careful.”

Groups of 25 are now allowed to gather in New York State. That is up from the previous 10 after a decision from the governor on Monday.

