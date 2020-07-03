Staying safe while staying at a hotel

(WSYR-TV) — With the holiday weekend kicking off, hotels are expecting more guests, and they are doing everything possible to keep them safe. Despite the heightened cleaning procedures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should also take your own safety measures.

Hotel giant, Marriott, released a video promoting its cleaning procedures. A lot of the same technology we have seen in airports is also being used at hotels.

There will also be more staff on hand dedicated to cleaning and disinfecting the hotel.

“When you’re in a lobby, at the pool, in a workout room, in hallways, anywhere the public is gathering or passing each other, you’re going to see a lot more cleaning people physically cleaning more than they have in the past,” American Hotel & Lodging Association CEO Chip Rogers said.

The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles uses an ultraviolet-light robot to help with the cleaning process. The manufacturer says the robot reaches a 99.99% level of disinfection.

However, even with these measures in place, the CDC suggests you take matters into your own hands. This includes, avoiding the check-in desk altogether, getting a mobile key on your phone, minimizing the use of public areas like pools, game rooms or fitness centers, and considering taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Dr. Jennifer Lighter, associate hospital epidemiologist and pediatric infectious disease physician at NYU Langone, said, “What they should look for is that the hotel cleans the frequently touched surfaces often, and that they require everyone to wear a face mask when not in their hotel room.”

What about short term rentals like Airbnb? Those are homes owned by private individuals and there’s no inspection by the company, so hosts have to agree to Airbnb’s cleaning protocol.

“So, what we require is those hosts who have participated in the cleaning protocol to attest that they are, in fact, applying it,” Chris Lehane, Senior Vice President for global policy and communications at Airbnb, said.

If the room isn’t clean, Airbnb has a 24-hour hotline customers can call at 1-855-424-7262

Anyone that made an Airbnb reservation before March 15 with a check-in date on or before August 15, can cancel and receive a refund. Guidance on what to do for reservations with a check-in date after August 15 is expected to come on July 15. Hosts can also cancel Airbnb reservations at this time that have check-in dates on or before August 15.

For more information regarding Airbnb and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.