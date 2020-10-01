Steuben Co. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center nursing home

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Steuben County Health Department announced that five residents of the Corning Center nursing home died from coronavirus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 49.

Several coronavirus deaths at the Corning Center were not previously released to the proper agencies.

