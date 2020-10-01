Steuben Co. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center nursing home

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Steuben County Health Department announced that five residents of the Corning Center nursing home died from coronavirus.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 49.
Several coronavirus deaths at the Corning Center were not previously released to the proper agencies.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County
- Report: Deaths in ICE facilities more than doubled in fiscal year 2020
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Salmon season off to a dry start; rewards on the river still found
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App