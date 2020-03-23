Closings
Steuben County confirms fifth case of COVID-19

by: George Stockburger

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department tells 18 News that it has received notification this morning that a fifth Steuben County resident from the Town of Corning has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.   Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks.  The individual drove from California last week and isolated at home upon return, only leaving to get tested.  

Other cases of coronavirus in Steuben County have been confirmed in Hornell, Hornellsville, and Bath.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our residents to remain at home and continue to practice social distancing,” said Director Darlene Smith.

Residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home. 

