Steuben County seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Southern Tier is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Steuben County Health Department says five residents of the Corning Center Nursing Home have died from coronavirus. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 49.
Several coronavirus deaths at the Corning Center were not previously released to the proper agencies.
