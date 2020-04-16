Stimulus cash: Some have it, others get error messages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Internal Revenue Service reports that as many as 80 million Americans will have stimulus money from the government this week.

The payments of $1,200 per individual, depending on income, were part of a two trillion dollar package approved by Congress and signed by the President to provide relief to American workers, as well as small and large businesses impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from a number of viewers concerning the IRS website portal called Get My Payment set up to track the stimulus payments or to provide the government with direct deposit information so they do not have to wait weeks, or even months, for a paper check.

The complaints are like this one from a viewer.

ABC News reports that on the first day of operation Wednesday, the site struggled with the volume of traffic, often taking several minutes for users to get to the form where they entered their personal information.

Often, ABC reports, users were greeted with the “Payment Status Not Available” box, a phrase which was trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The IRS told ABC there were no serious issues with the website.

“IRS is actively monitoring site volume; if site volume gets too high, users are sent to an online ‘waiting room’ for a brief wait until space becomes available, much like private sector online sites,” the agency said in a statement.

The IRS said that Wednesday, 6.2 million taxpayers had obtained their status via the website and another 1.1 million had successfully provided their direct deposit information.

The agency recommends taxpayers only check the site once per day.

NewsChannel 9 has also heard from viewers with specific circumstances and questions about their stimulus cash, but have nowhere to turn since the IRS is not accepting calls at its taxpayer service line because of reduced staffing due to the coronavirus.

