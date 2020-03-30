Stimulus checks: when and how do I get mine?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are still many questions regarding the two trillion dollar stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.

Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CBS’s Face the Nation that Americans will see the money deposited in their bank accounts within three weeks.

“We expect that within three weeks, that people who have direct deposit with information with us will see those direct deposits into their bank accounts, and we will create a web-based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit, they can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail,” Mnuchin told CBS.

Under the plan, all Americans who have a Social Security number will receive payment of $1,200 if they earned no more than $75,000 and filed individually, or $2,400 for couples earning $150,000.

There is also a $500 payment for each dependent child.

Those earning $99,000 individually or $198,000 as a married couple will not get a check.

The stimulus checks are not taxable.

And yes, Social Security recipients will receive the payments.

What is still not clear at this time is how Americans who are not required to file a tax return will get their payments.

There was some conflicting information from the IRS website about whether those not required by law to file a tax return needed to file one now.

LocalSYR.com reached out to the IRS for clarification.

A spokesman says those not required by law to file, may still want to file a 2018 return now because they may be eligible for various credits and rebates that can only be collected by filing.

At this point, the spokesman says the IRS is still working on its plan for distributing the stimulus payments and people should keep checking IRS.gov for updates.

