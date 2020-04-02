Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

‘Stop the Spead’ Stay at Home Order for City of Oswego

Coronavirus
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a Stop the Spread Stay at Home Order for the City of Oswego. This encourages social distancing and limiting person to person interaction.

Included in the order is a ban on non-essential travel in the City of Oswego, limiting travel to and from work for essential employees only, travel for medical visits, or for shopping for essential items.

The ban also closes Wright Landing Marina until at least July 13, and also delays the city’s styrofoam ban until September 8. Barlow also said that Oswego Police and Fire Departments will begin enforcing social distancing measures at larger retail stores in the city.

“We’re continuing to introduce new ways to force social distancing in our community as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oswego County continue to increase. Our new measures will reduce travel, increase enforcement and education, all while continuing our efforts to limit activities, gatherings and the number of people in any one place at one time,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’re actively enforcing our prohibition on mass gatherings and now will focus on unnecessary travel and activities while also coordinating with retail and large stores in the City of Oswego to implement social distancing practices and crowd control.” 

The public is encouraged call the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120 or email OSWEGOPD@oswegony.org to anonymously report non-essential businesses still open and operating or to report groups of individuals or mass gatherings taking place at nearby residences, parks or other public facilities.

