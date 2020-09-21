Student at Rockwell Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A kindergarten student at Rockwell Elementary School in the Onondaga Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Rob Price was notified on Monday that the student tested positive. The Onondaga County Health Department has advised the school to quarantine a kindergarten classroom, along with the teachers. All of the parents of students who were in the classroom have been notified.

Price says the student was last in class on September 15, and the class last met on September 18. Contact tracing is in its early stages and students are now learning remotely.

You can read the entire letter below.