Student at Rockwell Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A kindergarten student at Rockwell Elementary School in the Onondaga Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Rob Price was notified on Monday that the student tested positive. The Onondaga County Health Department has advised the school to quarantine a kindergarten classroom, along with the teachers. All of the parents of students who were in the classroom have been notified.
Price says the student was last in class on September 15, and the class last met on September 18. Contact tracing is in its early stages and students are now learning remotely.
You can read the entire letter below.
Dear Onondaga Parents and Guardians,
The District was notified by the Onondaga County Health Department that we have one student at Rockwell Elementary School who has tested positive for COVID-19. I was made aware of this information on September 21, 2020, at 9:55 am. District officials in conjunction with the County Health Department immediately began its investigation, which is in its beginning stages. At this time, they have advised us to quarantine a kindergarten classroom and the teachers who have worked in that classroom. All of those parents in that classroom have been notified. As the day progresses, we will get updates from the county and we will share updates with the staff and the community.
The students impacted were last in attendance on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying individuals considered to be close contact with the student who tested positive.
The student and teacher are currently in quarantined distance learning. We are waiting to hear from the County Health Department about additional quarantine orders if any. Again, the county is in the beginning stages of its contact tracing and investigation.
I hope you understand that we can’t provide any additional information about these students, due to confidentiality and privacy constraints.
Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that families please keep an eye out for signs and symptoms as it takes seven (7) to eight (8) days after exposure. The District is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its students and employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates, if necessary.
We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out.
Sincerely,
Rob Price
Superintendent
