Student at Split Rock Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirteen people are in quarantine in the West Genesee School District after a student at Split Rock Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from Superintendent David Bills was sent out to families, saying the Onondaga County Health Department is currently doing some contact tracing. 

The student was last in school on Monday, October 5, and is now in isolation. Ten students and three staff members at the school are also in quarantine as a result of the investigation.

The school was deep cleaned and sanitized, and Split Rock Elementary will still continue their normal in-person learning on Tuesday. 

All families at the school are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms.

