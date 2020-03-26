Study: COVID-19 can survive on surfaces longer than previously thought

(WSYR-TV) — A new study says the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces longer than previously thought.

The results, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that COVID-19 can hang out as droplets and remain in the air for up to three hours.

The study found the novel coronavirus can survive up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend the cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects every day.