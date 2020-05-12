Study finds little benefit of Hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new study from the University of Albany and the State Health Department shows that Hydroxychloroquine has no benefit for coronavirus patients with or without Azithromycin.
The observational study looked at several questions, including how much physicians are prescribing Azithromycin or Z-Pack and/or Chloroquine for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the effects they had.
Researchers looked at medical records for more than 1,400 patients from 25 hospitals in the New York City region who were admitted in the second half of March.
The study showed no positive adverse effects of the drug treatments — instead finding an associated apparent increase in cardiac arrest.
