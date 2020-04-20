SU, facing a $35 million shortfall, freezes salaries, hiring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is another economic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement Monday, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said the university had $35 million in unplanned spending and unrealized revenue. As a result, he says SU is freezing merit pay increases for faculty and staff. Employees in bargaining units will receive pay as directed by contracts.

Syverud and two top administrators will take a ten percent pay cut.

The university is also implementing a hiring freeze for nonessential positions. SU says it will also require each department to cut its expenses by five percent.

While work will progress on renovations to the Carrier Dome and other what it called as mission critical projects, all other capital projects are on hold.

“While there are many unknowns for the coming year, we can realistically expect further and significant financial challenges ahead,” Syverud said. ” We must take action that allows the University to continue delivering on its mission while at the same time securing our financial future.”

