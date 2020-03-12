SU holding roundtable on infectious diseases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s weekly Thursday Morning Roundtable is on “Infectious Disease” this week. Onondaga County Commissioner of Health Dr. Indu Gupta and Syracuse University Health Services Medical Director Dr. Karen Nardella will discuss coronavirus during the roundtable.

If you can’t attend, the roundtable is streaming below. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.