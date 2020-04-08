SU moves commencement to the fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will have a commencement ceremony for seniors scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2020.

The exact date is still up in the air, but we know it will be in the fall, and the location will be a familiar one.

“After hearing from thousands of our students, I am pleased to share with you that this fall we will hold our 2020 Commencement in our stadium after the roof replacement project is complete and once health officials advise large gatherings are once again safe,” said Chancellor Kent Syverud.

In a campus-wide email Chancellor Syverud said by April 13 he will share more specific information on how degrees will be conferred.

On May 10, he plans to confer the degrees approved by the Board of Trustees, and by June 1 he hopes to have more details available about the specifics of the commencement ceremony.

SU went to a distance learning model in mid-March when the COVID-19 virus began to spread and postponed the graduation ceremonies usually scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend.

“I appreciate the tremendous patience, understanding, and flexibility our graduating students have demonstrated throughout this challenging time. And I look forward to marking your graduation with the ceremony and celebration that you deserve,” said Syverud.

