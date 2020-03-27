SU student speaking out after getting stuck in quarantine in China

XIAMEN, CHINA (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student is now sharing her journey after leaving the U.S. in fear of the COVID-19 outbreak. Where was she heading? Back home to China.

Emporia Meng was studying abroad as part of the Syracuse University Newhouse program in New York City. Just before spring break in mid-March, COVID-19 began spreading rapidly in the city.

“When the initial outbreak like occurred in America, I was that person who was wearing a mask and cleaning my hands with hand sanitizer every couple of seconds. I had people give me so many weird looks, I had people step away from me in NYC because I was wearing a mask,” Meng said.

Meanwhile, back at Meng’s permanent home in Xiamen, China, the spread of the virus was slowing down. Meng’s family was terrified that she was living in the largest hotspot in the U.S., and begged her to come home to China. She flew out of Newark, New Jersey, and could notice the differences in protective practices right away.

“When I was in the terminal with United Airlines and stuff, none was practicing social distancing, no one was wearing masks, I saw maybe one person wear a mask, no one was wearing gloves,” Meng said.

However, over the course of her travels in China, the experience couldn’t be more different. Everyone was wearing masks and healthcare workers in hazmat suits did hourly temperature checks. After many people on the plane showed symptoms of the virus, they placed the passengers in a cautionary quarantine in hotels right when they landed.

“I cried so much because nothing had gone as planned this entire trip,” Meng said.

Meng is now toward the end of that quarantine. Each day, she’s required to record her activity and she gets food dropped off at her door. She was tested for the virus, and the results came back negative within 12 hours.

Even still, Meng said it’s all worth it to get away from NYC, where many were acting recklessly.

“We started caring like, way too late. Like, if everyone were taking the precautions they’re taking right now three weeks ago, things would be so much more different right now,” Meng said.

She’s stuck in survival mode for now, but above all, she can’t wait to be home and show her family she’s healthy.

“I can like, you know, go to restaurants and shops are open. I can see my friends, I can see my family. And I get to spend my birthday with my family for the first time in 6 years, which is you know a silver lining,” Meng said.

Meng has been in contact with her home city, where the health officials there are checking in with her regularly and planning for her arrival. She said her parents initially wanted her to come back home at the very beginning of the outbreak, in fear that as an Asian American, she would be targetted by racism. Meng said while in NYC, though she was not personally attacked, she saw it happen to others. She hopes that does not continue once COVID-19 continues to lose momentum.

