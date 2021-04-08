SU to require students to be vaccinated; Dome becoming vaccination site

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From a sports arena to a testing site, even a classroom at one time, the Carrier Dome has served different purposes for the Syracuse University community over the last year and now the dome will become a mass vaccination site.

Syracuse University will be receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate thousands of its students from the Onondaga County Health Department. This at a time when the school is reporting an uptick in cases.

In a letter to the SU Community on Thursday, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the university will require anyone who accesses the campus as of June 1 to be vaccinated. All new and returning students, faculty, and staff will need to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has taken actions to create a safe living, learning and working environment. Having our students, faculty and staff vaccinated is the next important step in protecting our community.”

Students who wish to be vaccinated can complete a pre-registration form. Faculty and staff have a form as well. Anyone who has already been vaccinated or chooses to be vaccinated off-campus will need to submit documentation to the school.

Medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

The university started vaccinating students when eligibility opened to New Yorkers 16 years and older on April 6 with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Barnes Center on campus.