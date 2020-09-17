SU Vice Chancellor comments on COVID testing on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making for a total of 26 active cases.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie spoke Thursday morning about the school’s response to COVID-19 since March and their reopening. He says the recent uptick is being traced to Labor Day weekend, when a small group of students traveled for the holiday or visited friends at other colleges.

SU is currently in its second round of testing, which started the day after Labor Day.

Haynie says that was no coincidence. He says testing and contact tracing have played major roles in their approach to reopening.

“But at the end of the day, what will keep us here or not is testing and that start low, stay low strategy, combined with a significant amount of ongoing and then quick action to track and isolate the virus on our campus is what’s going to make the difference, whether we make it to November and fall break or not,” Haynie said.

Haynie says the university is likely to increase random surveillance testing moving forward. He says SUNY Oneonta is a good example of how quickly things can get out of control.