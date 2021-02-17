SUNY campuses have administered 1 million COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Wednesday that SUNY has hit the one-million mark for COVID-19 tests. That is just for this school year alone.

SUNY Upstate Medical can currently run 200,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

But the chancellor said when a new lab at the University of Buffalo is up and running in March, total testing will nearly double.

Right now, SUNY requires all students, faculty and staff on-campus to get tested once per week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected