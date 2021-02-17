SUNY campuses have administered 1 million COVID-19 tests

(WSYR-TV) — Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Wednesday that SUNY has hit the one-million mark for COVID-19 tests. That is just for this school year alone.

SUNY Upstate Medical can currently run 200,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

But the chancellor said when a new lab at the University of Buffalo is up and running in March, total testing will nearly double.

Right now, SUNY requires all students, faculty and staff on-campus to get tested once per week.