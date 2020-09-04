SUNY campuses to undergo continuous testing for COVID-19

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York will begin a system-wide program to test all students and staff every two weeks for COVID-19.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Friday that advances in surveillance testing developed by Upstate Medical University and the University at Albany gives the public university system the capability for 100% testing.

“Safely reopening colleges by containing COVID-19 so our students can have academic success is our top priority, and by launching immediate surveillance testing on every campus, we are giving ourselves the best shot to identify the presence of this virus before it can spread further across a campus, possibly infecting hundreds of students, and forcing us to roll back the in-person offerings so many of our students find critical,” said Chancellor Malatras.

The chancellor says this new step is only possible because of work performed at two SUNY facilities.

“We will be able to greatly expand our testing capacity because of the brilliant scientists at Upstate Medical University and their partners at Quadrant Biosciences and the University at Albany’s RNA Institute whose research and innovation has greatly expanded our system-wide testing capacity and made pooled surveillance testing on every campus a reality. The impact of their work is a testament to the true greatness that exists within this university system. I thank all of our college presidents for their leadership in getting this done,” said Malatras.

The SUNY Oneonta campus shut down this week to in-person learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.

