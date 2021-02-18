SUNY chancellor won’t comment on nursing home investigation, but highlights challenges of March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said he “can’t comment” on the FBI investigation ABC News confirms is focused on the state’s nursing home policies during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before being named SUNY chancellor, Malatras was a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Task Force and frequently appears alongside the governor at briefings.

NewsChannel 9 asked Malatras about the investigation at an unrelated event Thursday at Upstate Medical University.

Malatras said, “I can’t comment on that because I don’t know really what’s going on with that.”

Malatras added context, citing the challenges facing government leaders at the height of the pandemic when New York State became the epicenter of the American outbreak.

Malatras said: “I remember being frightened in March. How many ventilators would we possibly have, and would there be enough for people to breathe the breath of life? Would there be enough hospital beds so your grandmother or grandfather would get the care that they deserve and not be put on a Girnie in a hallway?”

“I have worked with tireless public servants who have volunteered their time, from folks in the Governor’s Office to members of the Health Department or members of our university medical centers or hospitals who gave up blood, swear and tears to save lives every day. Day in and day out. Not for money or prestige, but just because that was the right thing to do. I think that’s the thing, I think, we all have to remember,” suggested the chancellor.

Malatras concluded: “I think those things will work itself through, but overall, I think, New York should be proud of what we all collectively did together.”