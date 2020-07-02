SUNY ESF gets state approval for its reopening plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry says it has obtained state approval for its plan for students to return to campus for the fall semester.

Classes will begin on August 24, continue through Labor Day and conclude November 24.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, students will not return to campus.

Final exams for the fall semester will be held online, and the semester will end December 9.

ESF officials say some classes will be held in person, some a combination of in-person and online, and others strictly online.

Classrooms have been reconfigured for lower density, and on-campus housing will have reduced capacity.

“The health and safety of everyone in our community is our top concern,” said Joseph Rufo, officer-in-charge. ESF is working with Upstate Medical University and Syracuse University for screening and testing protocols.”

ESF will use RNA testing in Centennial Hall, ESF’s residence hall, to monitor whether the virus is present in the population.

“If the COVID RNA is found in the dorm’s wastewater, that would be the signal to begin more intensive group and individual testing of students in the dorm,” said Rufo.

More details of SUNY ESF’s plan can be found here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9