SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus gives Chenango County sterilization unit for COVID-19 PPE

Photo courtesy of Jason Gray, a captain with the Norwich Fire Department

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich Campus is doing all it can to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency agencies in Chenango County with an ultraviolet (UV) sterilization cabinet, allowing for protective equipment to be used more than once.

Photo courtesy of Jason Gray, a captain with the Norwich Fire Department

The unit can sterilize up to 30 N95 masks and 8 to 10 full-face shields, allowing the county to stretch their current supply of PPE.

“Recognizing that the lack of access to PPE is a real threat to our fire departments, law enforcement agencies and health care facilities, we are honored to have the opportunity to support our local organizations who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lindsey Lefevre, director of the Norwich Campus.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Chenango County as of April 10 is 55 according to the NYS Department of Health COVID tracker. 

So far, the Norwich Fire Department has been the only Chenango County emergency service to utilize the Norwich Campus UV cabinet. It has also been made available to the Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

The unit, located in the microbiology lab, is generally used to sanitize PPE, including goggles and safety glasses, used in labs.  

