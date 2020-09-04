SUNY Oneonta students start moving off campus on Friday

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta started moving off campus on Friday after the SUNY chancellor announced students were being sent home.

The decision was made due to a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. As of Friday afternoon, the campus had 507 confirmed cases.

The rest of the semester will be done completely online. The school is asking all students who have tested negative to sign up for a move out time between Friday and Monday.

Students can also request permission to stay on campus.

However, those who have tested positive are being told to remain where they are in isolation until they are cleared by the health department.

The school said that students will be getting a refund on their housing and dining expenses.