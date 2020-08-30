SUNY Oneonta suspending in-person learning for 2 weeks after over 100 students test positive for COVID-19

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta announced Sunday that it is suspending in-person learning for two weeks after over 100 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

After about 20 students at SUNY Oneonta tested positive for coronavirus last week, the school partnered with SUNY Upstate Hospital to test every student on campus. As of Sunday morning, approximately 105 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta.

As a result of the uptick in cases, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Sunday that SUNY Oneonta will be closing its campus to in-person learning for at least two weeks. During the closure, Malatras said students will continue learning remotely.

SUNY Oneonta is still in the process of testing every student, and the status of SUNY Oneonta will be reassessed in two weeks.

The school believes social gatherings and parties may have led to this outbreak, and the school is taking disciplinary action against students for hosting the social gatherings.

Malatras said five students have already been suspended for having parties, along with three student organizations.

Other schools have already taken similar action against their students, as SUNY Plattsburgh recently suspended 43 of its students.

SUNY Oneonta is unsure if the recent COVID-19 outbreak spread into the community. So, the state is setting up three rapid testing sites in Oneonta next week for the community to get tested. Governor Cuomo said the locations of the rapid testing sites would be announced Monday, and testing would begin Wednesday.