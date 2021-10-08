SUNY Oswego president announces COVID-19 policy for indoor events

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley recently sent a message to the campus and community members regarding COVID-19 safety policies at all indoor events. In the message, Stanley outlined the requirements that all spectators age 5 and older must either show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result to attend events.

The message reads:

Dear SUNY Oswego Campus and Community Members,

The SUNY Oswego campus community has repeatedly stepped up in its fight against COVID-19. And our students have led the charge – doing the right thing and getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their friends and families, and the rest of the SUNY Oswego campus community.

I am proud of our students’ and employees’ diligence and commitment to keeping SUNY Oswego safe and strong. I continue to encourage all employees and members of our community to get vaccinated.

The SUNY Oswego campus community takes great pride in the many ways it affords our students, faculty, staff and community members the opportunities to engage together in a variety of activities on our campus. However, as the colder weather approaches, the number of indoor events and activities on campus increases. This should serve as an important reminder that we must stay steadfast in our commitment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus, and take any and all actions in support of keeping everyone safe.

To continue to ensure the health and safety of our campus community, effective Wednesday October 13, 2021, all spectators* (ages 5 and up) at indoor events such as athletic competitions, performing arts and entertainment events must show proof of having completed a full COVID-19 vaccination series OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

We are working hard to ensure the check in process is as smooth as possible so you can enjoy the events. You will need to bring acceptable proof along with a valid government issued identification with a photo that matches the proof. *SUNY Oswego students with an on campus presence, who have been confirmed to be in compliance with the vaccination mandate, will only need to show their valid SUNY Oswego student identification card upon entry to the event via a separate check in area.

Acceptable proof:

1. Proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination series (including the 14-day period after your last dose in the series)



OR

2. A negative COVID-19 test from a healthcare provider

COVID-19 testing will not be available at events.

NOTE: Evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test can be a printed copy or digital version (emailed test results shown on a smart device or the New York State Excelsior Pass). Spectators will not be granted entrance if they do not comply.

In addition (as stated in my September 24 email) and in concert with CDC guidance, everyone must wear masks inside (regardless of vaccination status). Please direct any questions you may have to oswego-forward@oswego.edu.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley